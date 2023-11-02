Varun Tej shares FIRST photos with wife Lavanya Tripathi from their intimate wedding ceremony in Italy

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, the famous star couple of the Telugu film industry, are finally married. The much-in-love couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony, held in the picturesque town of Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their family members and a very few close friends.

The first photo of the newlyweds is now out on social media and is winning hearts. The groom, Varun Tej, took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures with Lavanya Tripathi. The bride and groom look adorable as they have posed together. The Insta post was captioned, "My Lav!” with a white heart emoji.

As Varun dropped the images on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments section with heartfelt wishes and blessings for the newlywed couple.

Lavanya looks stunning in her bridal saree

Bride Lavanya looks stunning in their first photo. She is wearing a blood-red Kanjeevaram wedding silk saree, a matching red embroidered blouse, and a tissue silk veil with a thick border. For her wedding day, the bride opted for kohled eyes and a sleek gajra bun.

She completed her look with statement temple jewelry, which consisted of heavy necklaces, bangles, haath phool, matha patti, sun and moon-shaped traditional hair accessories, and a pair of statement earrings.

Varun opts for an off-white sherwani

Varun Tej, on the other hand, opted for an off-white sherwani with heavy golden embroidery, a matching shawl, and trousers.

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding festivities kicked off with a lavish family dinner in Hyderabad in the month of October. A few days later, the couple, their families, and a few select guests headed to Tuscany, Italy, for the destination wedding. The Tuscany celebrations kicked off with a cocktail party, followed by elaborate Haldi and Mehendi rituals. The couple is now married!

Varun Tej and Lavanya plan to host a spectacular wedding reception for their film industry friends and colleagues once they return to Hyderabad following their destination wedding. The grand reception is expected to take place on November 5, 2023. The groom is said to be wearing a custom-made Manish Malhotra tuxedo, while the bride will be dressed in an electric blue gown.

