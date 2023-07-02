Varun Tej shares new photos days after engagement with Lavanya Tripathi, the caption is all things quirky

Varun Tej is winning the internet over with his latest Instagram post. The reason, more than the post itself, is the caption that he wrote. The newly engaged Varun Tej gave a quirky caption to his post, which has got to do something with swiping left.

Varun Tej’s caption is winning over the internet

The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor took to Instagram to share pictures of himself accompanied by the caption, "Do not swipe left!"

Well, Lavanya has certainly swiped Varun right, and so have the Telugu film lovers. Varun has been hailed as the next big thing in Telugu cinema, with the capability to do all kinds of roles. Whether it is romantic or action, the actor can pull off anything.

The captions under the post he shared were full of praise for the actor. His fans were equally excited in anticipation of his upcoming film. The fans of the actor, it seems, want to see their favorite star on screen pretty soon. One user commented, "Can you please let me know when the film is coming out in UK? I was an extra"

A user who seems to be a die-hard fan of the actor, commented, "You're a damn fine actor with the best personality, best acting skills and best looks." As a reply to the actor's caption, another person commented, "I’ll always swipe right when it comes to you"

Check out his pictures here:

Engagement with Lavanya Tripathi

The Tholi Prema actor recently got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and friends, as well as to the utter delight of their fans. Needless to say, their engagement ceremony was quite star-studded. With the likes of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan Chiranjeevi, there was no shortage of stars congratulating the couple on their special day. They have been rumored to be in a relationship for a long time now. But time and again, both denied their relationship. While sharing the pictures with Lavanya on his Instagram page, Varun wrote in his caption that he had found his love.

