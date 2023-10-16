Varun Tej shares photo with Allu Arjun and others; thanks Pushpa star and Sneha Reddy for 'wonderful evening'

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples in town. The soon-to-be-married couple often give fans a little sneak peek into their relationship, be it date nights, coffee dates, or even their workouts together. Recently, the couple had a pre-wedding party that was hosted by Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. The event was attended by prominent names like Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej, Upasana Konidela, Niharika Konidela, and many more.

Varun Tej thanks Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy for pre-wedding party

The Ghani actor took to social media to thank Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy for the pre-wedding party. He also shared images from the celebration with the caption:

“Thank you bunny and Sneha akka for hosting a wonderful evening for us! Love you guys!”

Check out the posts below:

Varun and Lavanya’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9th in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Their wedding is set to take place in November, in Tuscany, Italy. It is understood that their wedding guest list will not have more than fifty people, as Varun is a private person, and wants to spend this special occasion in a simple, yet elegant manner. It is also learnt that there would be a grand reception later on, where friends from the industry, politicians, and other well-known people from Hyderabad would be invited.

Recently, Varun Tej also shared images from his vacation in Ibiza, Spain. It is rumored that the trip to Spain was his bachelor trip ahead of the wedding.

On the work front

Varun Tej will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine. The film is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, and features Manushi Chhillar in the lead role opposite the Fidaa actor. The film is all set to release on December 8th.

As for Lavanya Tripathi, she was last seen in the web-series Puli Meka. The actress is next set to appear in the Tamil film Thanal, helmed by Ravindra Madhava. The film also features prominent names like Azhagam Perumal, Atharvaa Murali, and more.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Pre-Wedding Party: Allu Arjun, Sneha, Sai Dharam Tej, Upasana celebrate in NEW pics