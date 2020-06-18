Varun Tej shares a picture which says 'Let's Lift'

Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela is gung-ho about working out and has put up a post saying "lets lift".

Varun Tej took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a photograph of a workout bar with weights on the side.

"Let's lift," the actor wrote on the image.

Varun Tej had posted a beautiful photograph of himself posing in front of wall graffiti and he urged everyone to be kind.

"A brush of kindness, can paint a smile on a face! #bekind" he said.

He has also shared a still of himself from "Gaddalakonda Ganesh". He plays a dreaded gangster in the film. "Gaddalakonda Ganesh", directed by Harish Shankar, saw Varun Tej play a much older character.

The Telugu star, who has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2", will next be seen in playing a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10.

Also Read Tollywood star Varun Tej shares his fanboy moment with DC Universe; See pics

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×