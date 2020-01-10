Varun Tej sweats it out in style as he prepares for his upcoming film; View Pic

As per the latest news reports on the south star Varun Tej, the actor is preparing very hard for his role as a boxer in an upcoming film.

Varun Tej is one of the busiest actors from the south film industry. The ruggedly handsome star Varun Tej who recently featured in the film called Gaddalakonda Ganesh, was seen sweating it out in style in the gym. As per the latest news reports on the south star Varun Tej, the actor is preparing very hard for his role as a boxer in an upcoming film. This film is helmed by Kiran Korrapati. News reports also suggest that the actor had recently visited the United States of America to train for his role as a boxer. The Antariksham 9000 KMPH actor Varun Tej has been sharing his photos from the gym and video of him preparing for his role in the Kiran Korrapati film which is yet to receive its official title.

The actor had previously shared a picture looking very dapper and carrying a pair of gloves in his hands. The fans and film audience got very curious to know what is the character that the F2 – Fun and Frustration actor Varun Tej is essaying in the upcoming film which is reportedly based on boxing. This film will mark the actor's 10th film. Varun Tej in an interview with Hyderabad Times had stated that the film is based on the sport of boxing and that the film's script is almost finalized by the makers.

He further stated that his cousin will be producing the film along with Geetha Arts. The film will have Hollywood's stunt director Larnell Stovall who worked on Captain America and Kick Boxer, do the stunts for the Varun Tej starrer.

