Varun Tej talks about ‘unforgettable chapter’; What is it about?

Varun Tej’s upcoming film, Operation Valentine, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh is all set to hit the theaters on 8th December. In the latest update, the Gandheevadhari Arjuna has taken to social media to announce that filming of Operation Valentine has been completed.

Varun Tej calls Operation Valentine an ‘unforgettable chapter’

Operation Valentine marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the wrap-up, the actor wrote: “That’s a wrap to an unforgettable chapter. Get ready for #OperationValentine in cinemas from December 8, 2023, in Telugu and Hindi”

Check out the post below:

About Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine marks the first collaboration between Shakti Pratap Singh and Varun Tej. The film is said to revolve around two officers from the Air Force and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the fiercest air attacks that the country has faced. The film features Manushi Chhillar opposite the Mister actor.

Varun Tej on the personal front

Varun Tej very recently got engaged to actress Lavanya Tripathi, in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple are all set to tie the knot in November, It is also reported that the guest list will not have more than 50 names, as Varun is a very private person and wants to spend the special day with his close ones. It is also reported actors have planned to have a grand ceremony in Hyderabad after the wedding, where they plan to invite politicians, friends from the film industry, and other influential people from Hyderabad.

Recently, Varun’s cousin Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy, had hosted a party for the soon-to-be-married couple. The party was attended by close friends and family. Before Allu Arjun, even Megastar Chiranjeevi had hosted a pre-wedding party for his nephew. It is reported that Varun Tej and Lavanya are all set to get married in Tuscany, Italy.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej shares photo with Allu Arjun and others; thanks Pushpa star and Sneha Reddy for 'wonderful evening'