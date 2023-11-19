Varun Tej to Tamannaah; Here's celebs wishing and supporting team India for World Cup final against Australia

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is finally concluding today with the final match happening between India and Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The players are facing Australia and many celebs have come together to celebrate and support the team in the crucial match.

Many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity have expressed their love and support for Team India, from Anushka Sharma appearing at the stadium to many others like Varun Tej and Simran supporting from their own comfort spaces. Here are some celebrities cheering for Team India’s triumph.

Celebrities support Team India for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Many celebs have expressed their love for Team India and how they wish to see them conquer the title of World Cup champions this year. If won this would make it the 3rd time India has won the ICC Cricket World Cup, following 1984 and 2011.

Actor Varun Tej shared a picture in the official Indian blue jersey wishing for the Team’s victory and supporting them from the shooting sets of his next film. His wife Lavanya Tripathi also shared a story on Instagram enjoying today’s match at home.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were also spotted together in the stands earlier where they were both come to see their husbands play a massive match in the World Cup final.

Moreover, many artists like Tamannaah Bhatia, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram, Malavika Mohanan, and Karthik Subbaraj also shared their wishes for team India in this year’s World Cup final.

As the final and crucial match of the tournament has finally arrived, many have been struck with how the game will play out and anticipated Team India’s triumph today over Australia. Prior to today, back in the year 2003 India and Australia had faced each other in a World Cup final when India was led under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly and Australia was led by Ricky Ponting.

The 2003 World Cup was lost to India and many are anticipating that this time India would finally come up in the top and conquer the title by defeating Australia.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth roots for India winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; says he’s 100% sure about it