Varun Tej to tie the knot with rumoured girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi? Naga Babu confirms marriage this year

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's rumoured relationship has hit the headlines again. Their love affair has been in the air for a long time, though both have denied the reports several times. Their marriage rumours are back yet again. But this time, Varun Tej's father confirmed that he is getting married this year. Megastar Chiranjeevi's brother, Naga Babu, recently told the media a few days ago that his son Varun Tej will definitely get married this year. He also stated that Varun would introduce his bride to the media very soon. However, while everyone is wondering who the bride is, rumours are rife that it's his girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi, who is also an actress in Tollywood. However, nothing is confirmed as Varun Tej or Lavanya Tripathi are yet to react.

In January 2022, there were speculations that Varun popped the big question to Lavanya at her birthday party in Bangalore. It was stated that he went to Bangalore for a special birthday bash and reportedly purchased a costly diamond ring to ask the big question. Lavanya Tripathi dismissed all rumours of her marriage with Varun Tej. She also added that all this is coming as has she acted with him in two films It is to be noted that Lavanya Tripathi is a very close friend of Varun Tej's sister Niharika. She also attended her lavish wedding in Udaipur. The duo has also worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham. Their chemistry has always caught the attention of audiences.



Professional front After the colossal failure of Ghani at the box office, Varun Tej is hoping to come back with something new and exciting with his next. He announced his forthcoming film, VT13. Helmed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the movie will see him essaying the lead role of a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force. Apart from this, Varun Tej also teamed up with Praveen Sattaru for his upcoming film, VT12. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC as Nagababu presents the flick. Lavanya was last seen in a film titled, Happy Birthday. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects

