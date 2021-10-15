Varun Tej & Venkatesh's F3 gets Sankranthi release; Virata Parvam, God Father, Khiladi share new posters

F3 is the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration, which starred Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, in the lead roles along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada. On the occasion of Dussehra, the team of F3 shared a video to convey wishes and also announced the release date. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2022.

Directed by Anil Ravipudu, F3 is produces by Dil Raju, under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cinemas, is producing F3.

Apart from this, many Tollywood movies unvieled new posters to extend Dussehra wishes. Take a look here:

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam new poster to extend Dussehra wishes. The poster looks intense and gives a glimpse into the naxal based film. An release date is yet to be announced.

Chiranjeevi's Godfather new poster has also been released. Wishing Happy Dussehra, one can see a silhouette image of Chiranjeevi in the poster.

Ravi Teja's new poster from Khiladi has been released for Dusshera special. He can be seen looking dashing riding a bike.

