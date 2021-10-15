Varun Tej & Venkatesh's F3 gets Sankranthi release; Virata Parvam, God Father, Khiladi share new posters
F3 is the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration, which starred Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, in the lead roles along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada. On the occasion of Dussehra, the team of F3 shared a video to convey wishes and also announced the release date. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2022.
Directed by Anil Ravipudu, F3 is produces by Dil Raju, under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cinemas, is producing F3.
https://t.co/uujImVviSt— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) October 15, 2021
Celebrate with the biggest FUN franchise of TFI,defeating your FRUSTRATION@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @AnilRavipudi @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official
Apart from this, many Tollywood movies unvieled new posters to extend Dussehra wishes. Take a look here:
Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam new poster to extend Dussehra wishes. The poster looks intense and gives a glimpse into the naxal based film. An release date is yet to be announced.
Let's celebrate love and the conquering of evil.— SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) October 15, 2021
Team #VirataParvam wishes everyone a very Happy Dusshera @RanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 @venuudugulafilm #SureshBobbili @dancinemaniac @nanditadas @laharimusic @SureshProdns pic.twitter.com/twe9UYYtqv
Chiranjeevi's Godfather new poster has also been released. Wishing Happy Dussehra, one can see a silhouette image of Chiranjeevi in the poster.
All your troubles will end one day! Team #GodFather wishing everyone a Happy Vijaya Dashami#Megastar @Kchirutweets @jayam_mohanraja @alwaysramcharan @KonidelaPRO #RBChoudary @ProducerNVP @SuperGoodFilms_@MusicThaman @sureshsrajan#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/qtemaCtMzf— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 15, 2021
Ravi Teja's new poster from Khiladi has been released for Dusshera special. He can be seen looking dashing riding a bike.
#HappyDussehra to you all..— Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) October 15, 2021
The much awaited #Khiladi 2nd Single update in couple of days & Release date announcement soon.@RaviTeja_offl @ThisIsDSP @DimpleHayathi @Meenakshiioffl @idhavish @muralekrisshna @sagar_singer pic.twitter.com/lWMfgZyvjZ
చెడు పై మంచి విజయం ఎప్పుడూ సాధిస్తూనే ఉంటుంది!— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 15, 2021
ARJUNA is waiting for his turn!
Team #ArjunaPhalguna wishing everyone a Prosperous & #HappyDusshera @MatineeEnt @sreevishnuoffl @DirTejaMarni #AnveshReddy @pasha_always@Actor_Amritha @priyadarshan_09 @anilandbhanu pic.twitter.com/kkAtFclsQV
Wishing Everyone a very happy and prosperous #HappyDussehra— VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) October 15, 2021
May this auspicious festival fills all your lives with happiness success and glory
- Team #Ghani
Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej @saieemmanjrekar @dir_kiran @RenaissanceMovi @GeethaArts @GA2Official @Naveenc212 pic.twitter.com/XdEZVkUS36
May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times & year full of smiles. #HappyDussehra - Team #PakkaCommercial #AlluAravind @yoursgopichand @maruthi_official #BunnyVas @jakes_bejoy @karmchawla #Raveendar @sknonline @uvcreationsofficial @ga2pictures pic.twitter.com/QmOvElghBU— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 15, 2021
Happy Dussehrapic.twitter.com/LGCXshiAKX— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) October 15, 2021
Team #Sehari wishes everyone a prosperous and #HappyDussehra— VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) October 15, 2021
SEHARI Begins in theaters from November 2021 ! @HarshKanumilli @SimranCOfficial @gnanasagardwara @prashanthvihari #AdvayaJishnuReddy @chow_shilpa @PicturesVirgo @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/JlHYHpFcpU
