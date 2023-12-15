Varun Tej wishes her 'baby' Lavanya Tripathi on birthday; shares unseen wedding and honeymoon photos
Varun Tej's heartfelt birthday wishes for his wife Lavanya Tripathi. The actor shared sweet moments and adorable pictures of Lavanya on social media.
Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, one of the South's most cherished couples, appear to be a match made in heaven; their love story culminated in a spectacular wedding ceremony in Tuscany on November 1, 2023, marking the start of their forever adventure.
Recently, Varun Tej celebrated his wife Lavanya Tripathi's birthday with a heartwarming gesture. The Operation Valentine star turned to social media to post some cute Lavanya photos, along with a sweet birthday wish. He wrote, "Happy birthday, baby! Thank you for being you and filling my world with light. Love you always."
Check out the adorable photos shared by Varun Tej of Lavanya Tripathi below
During their Haldi ceremony, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exuded radiant smiles and endearing poses. Photos captured their infectious joy as they stood together, while another showed Varun playfully placing a kiss on Lavanya's forehead. Following the festivities, the Tholi Prema actor, Varun, shared a series of Lavanya's solo pictures, showcasing both her comedic charm and breathtaking beauty.
Adding a touch of lightheartedness to the celebrations, Varun Tej's cousin, actor Sai Dharam Tej, wished Lavanya a happy birthday with a funny picture and caption: " Ayyyyeeee kaun hain re tuuuuuuuuu, Oooohhhhh aaaapppp okay okay. Happy happiest birthday @itsmelavanya Ps:- Nuvvu challaga undu, Ma @varunkonidela7 babuni challaga unchu"
Check out the Instagram post shared by Sai Dharam Tej below
More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embarked on their forever journey on November 1, 2023, exchanging vows in a romantic ceremony surrounded by loved ones in the picturesque Tuscan countryside of Italy. Their love story, nurtured over many years, culminated in this joyous union.
The celebration brought together a galaxy of stars from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Nithiin. Witnessing their love blossom further, a grand reception was held on November 5, 2023, in Hyderabad, drawing another constellation of renowned personalities from Telugu cinema.
ALSO READ: Shriya Saran flaunts her baby bump in UNSEEN pregnancy PICS; says 'Grateful 2021 to 2023'
