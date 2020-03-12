Varun Tej wraps up latest schedule of his next in which he plays a boxer

  1. Home
Telugu star Varun Tej plays a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10. The actor wrapped up the Visakhapatnam schedule of the film.
Varun took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself sitting on a bench with the sea in the background.

"Wrapped up the vizag schedule! Had a great time shooting there... #VT10," he captioned the image.

#VT10 is a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, the film is the maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh. The film has music by Thaman S. and cinematography by George C Williams.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

