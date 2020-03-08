Varun Tej writes an inspiring post on Women's Day; says he is in awe of the strong & brave women in his life

The F2 – Fun and Frustration actor wrote that he is constantly in the awe of the strong and brave women in his life.

The south actor Varun Tej who featured in the film Gaddalakonda Ganesh shared an inspiring post on Women's Day. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actor wrote that he is constantly in the awe of strong and brave women in his life. The actor also shared a picture of himself with boxing gloves. The actor will be seen in a sports-based drama. The news reports suggest that the south actor will be essaying the role of a boxer in the sports drama. The actor has been preparing for his role as a boxer and has travelled previously to the United States to train with a professional.

The fans and followers of the Antariksham 9000 KMPH actor Varun Tej are very excited about the film and are looking forward to seeing how the actor essays a boxer on the big screen. The south star Varun Tej got a lot of appreciation for his role in the film, Gaddalakonda Ganesh. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Varun Tej is looking forward to releasing his film based on boxing on July 30. The news reports on the south star also add that Varun Tej wants this film to release before Vijay Deverakonda's film Fighter hits the big screen.

Check out the post by Varun Tej

If rumours are to be believed then Varun Tej and Vijay Deverakonda's film could clash at the box office. Hence, the south actor Varun Tej is making sure to avoid a clash with Fighter. The Arjun Reddy actor is currently busy shooting for the city in the city. The south flick with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead will also feature the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday.

