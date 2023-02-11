Varun Tej's action film Gandeevadhari Arjuna wraps up a key schedule in UK; Check out BTS pics from sets
The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few pics featuring Varun Tej and the director as they announced wrap up of a key schedule.
Telugu actor Varun Tej will be back on screen in an action avatar with his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru, who recently delivered a blockbuster film Ghost starring Nagarjuna. The film, which went on floors in October 2022, is progressing at a brisk pace to wrap up. Now, the makers shared a key schedule in the UK has been wrapped up.
The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few pics featuring Varun Tej and the director from the shoot location. The team has wrapped up a massive schedule in the United Kingdom. It is also shared that a new schedule will kick start very soon in Europe.
Last month, the makers shared a motion poster video of Gandeevadhari Arjuna and it showed guns firing and a series of bomb blasts, with Varun Tej looking his stylish best in a slick action avatar donning a black jacket and holding a gun in his hand. He will be seen in the role of a security officer in the film who strategises and rescues people from potentially dangerous situations.
Said to be based on a unique concept, the film will be directed by Praveen Sattaru. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC as Nagababu presents the flick. Mukesh will handle the camera work for the movie, while Mickey J Meyer will provide the background music and songs. Avinash Kolla will overlook the Art department of the movie
Meanwhile, Varun Tej has been in the news recently for engagement rumours with actress Lavanya Tripathi. His father Naga Babu, recently told the media a few days ago that his son Varun Tej will definitely get married this year. He also stated that Varun would introduce his bride to the media very soon. However, while everyone is wondering who the bride is, rumours are rife that it's his girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi. Their love affair has been in the air for a long time, though both have denied the reports several times.
