Varun Tej's action film Gandeevadhari Arjuna wraps up a key schedule in UK; Check out BTS pics from sets

Telugu actor Varun Tej will be back on screen in an action avatar with his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru, who recently delivered a blockbuster film Ghost starring Nagarjuna. The film, which went on floors in October 2022, is progressing at a brisk pace to wrap up. Now, the makers shared a key schedule in the UK has been wrapped up.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few pics featuring Varun Tej and the director from the shoot location. The team has wrapped up a massive schedule in the United Kingdom. It is also shared that a new schedule will kick start very soon in Europe.

