Varun Tej's dad and sister Niharika dance in baraat; Bride Lavanya Tripathi spotted in red look: VIDEO

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are finally set to tie the knot, after a long courtship. The wedding festivities of the couple were kickstarted in Tuscany, Italy, a couple of days back. As you may know, the Antariksham actors opted for an intimate destination wedding in the presence of their family members and a few close friends.

In the latest inside videos from the wedding celebrations of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, which are now going viral on social media, the groom's sister, actress Niharika Konidela, and his father Naga Babu are seen having a blast at the baraat. The bride, on the other hand, is spotted in a red look.

Varun Tej's sister Niharika and father Naga Babu dance at baraat

Niharika Konidela, the sister of groom Varun Tej Konidela, and the duo's father Naga Babu are seen dancing in the latest inside videos from the wedding venue in Tuscany. The young actress looks pretty in a pastel pink silk saree, which she paired with matching embroidered blouse, temple jewellery ornaments, and a gajra-claded plaited hairdo. The groom's father opted for a pastel kurta, which he paired with a cream shawl and pajamas.

Have a look at the inside videos of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding celebrations, below:

Lavanya Tripathi spotted in a red bridal look

In another video from the gorgeous wedding mandap, bride Lavanya Tripathi is seen performing puja along with her mother. The popular actress is seen in a red bridal kanjeevaram saree, which she paired with a matching veil, in the video. However, we will have to wait a little longer to see her complete bridal look.

Watch the video:

