Varun Tej's Ghani to release in theatres on Diwali 2021; Makers share an exciting NEW POSTER

Mega Prince Varun Tej will be seen next in the role of a boxer for a sports drama titled Ghani, directed by first timer Kiran Korrapati. The makers shared a new poster and announced that the film will be released in theatres for Diwali 2021, November 4. The new poster is creating great anticipation as Varun tej looks surreal as a boxer

Geetha Arts, the production house behind Ghani, shared another exciting update today. Ghani was earlier slated to release on July 30th, 2021 but has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Now, this unexpected announcement from the makers of Ghani has surely made his fans happy as they have been eagerly waiting for a long time.

Let’s light up the theatres this

Diwali with #Ghani pic.twitter.com/tHSXfbEkTp — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 5, 2021

Varun Tej went through a rigorous training schedule under the watchful eyes of boxer Tony Jeffries, an Olympic champion. Makers also went all in and roped in Hollywood action choreographers for the crucial boxing sequences of the movie. All eyes will be on Varun Tej to see how he will pull off the role of a boxer.

Ghani has an enviable cast with the likes of Upendra, Jagapathi Babu and Bollywood’s Suniel Shetty, who will appear in crucial roles. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special dance number in the movie. The film is also a maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh, under the Renaissance Pictures banner. The action sequences in Ghani will be composed by Larnell Stovall, known for his works in the American Civil War, Captain America and more. Music composer S Thaman is composing the tunes.