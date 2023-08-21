Varun Tej's reaction to Lavanya Tripathi's rowing skills are just 'couple things'; VIDEO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the newest couple in town following an engagement in June. Ever since the couple went public, every now and then they have been sharing glimpses of their relationship and leaving fans in aww. The duo spent their Sunday together enjoying a boating adventure and shared a glimpse of their date. Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared a video of their playful date involving a boat ride. The actor shared that their date was truly an adventure as he saved from a dangerous mishap. He is also heard making fun of his fiance Lavanya's rowing skills as they went boating together at the park.

In the video amid a background of a waterfall, Lavanya is seen sitting opposite Varun on the boat and rowing. He wrote in the caption, "When I saved us both from a dangerous waterfall in a park."

Prior to this, on Friday, Varun and Lavanya also went on a cozy breakfast date. They shared a sneak peek into their morning date and looked smitten with each other. Recently, while promoting his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna, Varun spoke about Lavanya for the first time and said, We both have been good friends for five to six years. She knows what I like and what I need. I proposed love first. Both our families approved our decision. Just like our engagement, the marriage will also be very simple."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony that took place in Hyderabad on June 9. Although the couple is yet to announce wedding details officially, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, the couple is planning a grand destination wedding in Italy. The wedding date and details are yet to be known.

After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for industry friends, politicians, and well-known people from Hyderabad. For the unversed, the couple fell in love while working together on films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister. They have been in a relationship for many years but kept it secret away from the media glare.

