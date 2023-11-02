Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Kondiela shares candid moment with newlyweds and it's pure joy; see PHOTO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally tied the knot on November 1 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was attended by near and dear ones, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Niharika Konidela, and many more.

The stars soon took to social media to share memorable moments from the wedding, sharing pictures and videos of the festive occasion. The latest to join this list is none other than the groom’s sister, Niharika Konidela, who shared an image with the newlyweds where the trio could be seen sharing a moment of laughter.

She shared the post via social media, with a light-hearted caption that read: “Vadinamma Occhesindi”, which translates to “sister-in-law has arrived”

See Niharika Konidela's heartfelt photo with newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Apart from Niharika, other celebrities, including Nithiin and Shalini, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy and others had also shared pictures from the ceremony and took to social media after the wedding to congratulate the couple.

Check out the post below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Although the wedding took place on November 1, the celebrations started much earlier, on October 30, with a cocktail party. The party helped the guests to unwind in time for the other ceremonies. On the 31, an elaborate haldi and mehendi function took place as well.

The wedding day celebrations kicked off with a baraat procession, where the groom was seen in a vintage convertible car. Varun Tej was seen in a Manish Malhotra off-white sherwani, with heavy golden embroidery. He donned a matching shawl and a pair of trousers as well. As for Lavanya, she was seen in a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree that exuded elegance and grace. She also flaunted a matching red blouse and a custom tissue silk veil as well. Additionally, the bride was adorned with statement temple jewelry, consisting of heavy necklaces and bangles, as well as traditional sun and moon-shaped hair accessories.

It is understood that there will be a grand reception which will be taking place on November 5, where friends from the industry, and other prominent people will be invited. It is also learned that the groom would be seen in a Swarovski-embellished Manish Malhotra tuxedo, while the bride would be seen in an electric blue gown.

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi strike a picture-perfect moment with Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy