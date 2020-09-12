Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda to tie the knot in December?

After getting engaged in August, Niharika and Chaitanya are all se to tie the knot in December this year.

Last month, Tollywood actor Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got engaged in a private yet grand ceremony, which was attended by the big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, etc. Now, a new report has come up stating that the couple will tie the knot in December this year. However, there has been no official update on it yet, and it is expected that they will announce it soon.

In June, Niharika took to her social media space and teased her fans and followers for a few days before announcing that she was with Chaitanya. She first shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs? Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo. Then, Niharika shared some super-cute pictures with her fiancé. While sharing these photos, the couple even created a nickname for themselves, NihChay.

Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. The union is an arranged one. When Niharika made the announcement, it was speculated that she will get engaged in August and tie the knot later this year or in February next year. Recently, photos of the adorable couple celebrating Chaitanya's 30th birthday were shared online. On the work front, Niharika has worked in Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has in her kitty a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Ashok Selvan.

