Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV to get engaged today?

While sharing these photos, the couple even coined a nickname for themselves, NisChay. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.

Niharika Konidela and her beau Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are reportedly getting engaged in a low-key ceremony on Thursday in the presence of close friends and family. Earlier in June, the actress teased her fans and followers for a few days on her social media space before announcing that she was in a relationship with Chaitanya JV. She first shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo.

Then, Niharika shared some super-cute pictures with her fiancé. While sharing these photos, the couple even coined a nickname for themselves, NisChay. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. The union is an arranged one. When Niharika made the announcement, it was speculated that she will get engaged in August and tie the knot later this year or in February next year.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan accepts Mahesh Babu's Green India Challenge; Nominates Hrithik Roshan, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah

Well, it looks like the rumours about the engagement were indeed true. Recently, photos of the adorable couple celebrating Chaitanya's 30th birthday were shared online. There is no information on the time and venue of the engagement. On the work front, Niharika was last seen in Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has in her kitty, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Ashok Selvan.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×