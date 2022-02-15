Varun Tej's sports film Ghani to hit theatres on February 25 after F3's release postpones to May

Varun Tej's sports film Ghani is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022, after his comedy film F3 is postponed to May. Makers of Ghani picked F3's release date as they postponed it to March 3. Ghani will clash at the box office with big movies Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.

Sharing the news of the release date with a new poster, Varun wrote, "3 years of our blood & sweat. The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th!See you in theatres!."

Varun Tej will be seen in a new avatar as a boxer and underwent a massive physical transformation to look the part. Varun Tej went through a rigorous training schedule under the watchful eyes of boxer Tony Jeffries, an Olympic champion. All eyes will be on Varun Tej to see how he will pull off the role of a boxer.

Naveen Chandra is essaying the antagonist’s role, while Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady. Ghani is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Sonal Chauhan, Sunil and Suneil Shetty star in pivotal roles. Ghani is jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company respectively.

Meanwhile, F3 is the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration and was set to release in theatres on February 25 but postponed to March 3. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, in the lead roles along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada.

