Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya get engaged; Flaunt lion and lioness rings in adorable pics
Actors Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya have made their relationship official. The couple got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family and friends. The couple has now taken to Instagram and shared a few adorable clicks from the engagement ceremony and it's all things love.
Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya can be seen flaunting their lion and lioness rings as they posed for pics. The couple twinned in yellow traditional attires for the engagement ceremony. While Simha opted for a yellow kurta, Priya kept it simple yet elegant in a yellow saree and no makeup look.
Sharing the engagement pics on social media, Hariprriya wrote, "A little something more than usual is our thing I'm so in love with what's going to be my second name "Simha" I wanted our engagement rings to reflect it. A ring that we're going to sport the rest of our lives has got to be special!! We zeroed in on a custom made design with a lion and a lioness engraved on it. We had graphic designers work on these beautiful rings shaped like an octagon and an oval. I absolutely love how they turned out!!"
Take a look at Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya's engagement pics here:
Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya's love story
Recently, Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya were clicked together at the Bengaluru airport. The two were spotted walking hand in hand in twinning white outfits at the airport. Reportedly, the couple headed to Dubai for their wedding shopping and to enjoy a short vacation. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in February 2023.
Vasishta and Hariprriya reportedly met on the sets of Evaru, remake Yada Yadah and claim it was love at first sight for both.
About the couple
Hariprriya is an established actress in Kannada cinema and is known for roles in films like Ugramm, Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Bharjari, Samhaara, Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, Bell Bottom and more. Simha made his debut release with Arya's Love and made a breakthrough with his role as the main antagonist in Raja Huli and Rudra Tandava.
