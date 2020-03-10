Vastunna Vachestunna: Makers RELEASE second lyrical track of Nani and Nivetha Thomas starrer V

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nani and Nivetha Thomas starrer V's makers shared the second lyrical video of the film . Titled Vastunna Vachestunna, the romantic number features Nani and Nivetha Thomas.

South star Nani took to his Twitter space and shared the second lyrical video of his next film V. Titled Vastunna Vachestunna, the romantic number features Nani and Nivetha Thomas. Fans of the actors have been taking to social media to share their excitement on hearing the song. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the cop and killer drama features both Nani and Sudheer Babu in key roles. The makers recently released the film’s teaser which took over the internet instantly.

Meanwhile, the film made the headlines, when speculation about the story behind the film’s title surfaced. While some suggested that the director named the movie based on serial killings that happened in the US, others stated that V is the name of a company owned by Nani’s father in the film. Some reports also suggest that the murders committed in the film will have the sign V placed at the crime scene.

Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V is set for March 25th. As far as Nani’s next films are concerned, the actor has reportedly teamed up with Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been titled Shyam Singha Roy and it is reported that the makers are planning for a Christmas 2020 release. He will also be seen in Tuck Jagadish, which went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana.

Credits :Twitter

Read More