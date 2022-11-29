Vazhakk- The quarrel Trailer: Tovino Thomas shines as a simple man capable of fighting battles for the weak

Tovino Thomas will be sharing screen space with Kani Kusruti in the forthcoming Malayalam drama, Vazhakk- The quarrel. Made under the direction of the award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the makers have unveiled the intriguing trailer of the suspense drama today, 29th November.

Sharing the preview, the Minnal Murali star also shared a poster of the movie on social media in which he can be seen running with a hammer in his hand. He can be seen with long hair and a bearded avatar. Now, coming back to the trailer, the clip starts with an old woman wandering in a dense forest. This is followed by Tovino Thomas rescuing her. As he tries to understand the situation, he finds himself amidst some big trouble. Will he be able to save her, and what is the truth of this stranger makes for an entertaining watch. From the intense music to suspense and some powerful performances by the main character, everything about the movie looks promising.