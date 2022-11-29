Vazhakk- The quarrel Trailer: Tovino Thomas shines as a simple man capable of fighting battles for the weak
Take a look at the gripping trailer of Tovino Thomas starrer Vazhakk- The quarrel which revolves around a simple man who is on a mission to rescue an old woman.
Tovino Thomas will be sharing screen space with Kani Kusruti in the forthcoming Malayalam drama, Vazhakk- The quarrel. Made under the direction of the award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the makers have unveiled the intriguing trailer of the suspense drama today, 29th November.
Sharing the preview, the Minnal Murali star also shared a poster of the movie on social media in which he can be seen running with a hammer in his hand. He can be seen with long hair and a bearded avatar. Now, coming back to the trailer, the clip starts with an old woman wandering in a dense forest. This is followed by Tovino Thomas rescuing her. As he tries to understand the situation, he finds himself amidst some big trouble. Will he be able to save her, and what is the truth of this stranger makes for an entertaining watch. From the intense music to suspense and some powerful performances by the main character, everything about the movie looks promising.
Check out the trailer below:
Aside from Tovino Thomas and Kani Kusruti, Vazhakk- The quarrel will also star Sudev Nair in another key role, along with Chandru Selvaraj. The film has been shot predominantly in Ranni and Perumbavoor.
Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Over and above this, Tovino Thomas will also headline Ajayante Randam Moshanam. With Kirthi Shetty as the leading lady, the film is being helmed by first-time director Jithin Lal. The Pan-India film has been set against the backdrops of the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s.The film's stellar cast further includes Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Jagadish, Hareesh Perady, and Pramod Shetty in significant roles, along with the rest. While Jomon T John ISC is on board the project as the director of photography, Shameer Muhammed is looking after the editing of the film. Dhibu Ninan has composed the music for Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Krithi Shetty begins Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam shoot; Wraps Custody's second schedule