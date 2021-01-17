VD 10: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer's title and first look to be out tomorrow; Details Inside

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer shared a note about the first look and how they are set to add another chapter to their journey.

Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film, which is tentatively called Fighter, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are super excited since day one to know what's in store for them. The action-entertainer is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi and other South languages. Well, finally, after a long wait, the makers are set to release the first look and title of Vijay Deverakonda's 10th film (VD 10) tomorrow.

Yes, the first look will be out tomorrow, January 18 at 10:08 AM. The makers of the film shared a note about the first look and how they are set to add another chapter to their journey. The tweet read, "Bringing together cinema across languages to entertain all. First look & title announcement tomorrow at 10:08 am!" Ever since this announcement, #VijayDeverakonda is trending on Twitter as there is too much excitement regarding the same among the fans.

Take a look below:

Bringing together cinema across languages to entertain all. First look & title announcement tomorrow at 10:08am!

Stay tuned to @PuriConnects @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/9AsX66aAnU — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) January 17, 2021

The Arjun Reddy star will be seen in never before avatar and is undergoing strict training for his role in the film. Fighter also stars Ramya Krishnan, , Vishu Reddy, and few others in important roles. The Hindi version of the film is backed by 's Dharma Productions.

As earlier we exclusively revealed, "They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action."

Credits :Twitter

