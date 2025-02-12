VD 12 titled Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda becomes an intense savior with powerful narration by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor in teaser video

Vijay Deverakonda starrer movie Kingdom’s teaser was finally unveiled by the makers on February 12, 2025. The teaser’s Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions have narrations by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The 1-minute and 55-second teaser presents Vijay as a rather intense and powerful character, taking on the role of saving the people of his land. Along with the teaser, the movie has been announced to be released on May 30, 2025.

Check out the teaser for Kingdom: