VD 12: Vijay Deverakonda to play a Cop in Gautam Tinnanuri’s next; 5 things to know about the project

Vijay Deverakonda , the versatile actor of the Telugu film industry is reportedly set to play a cop for the first time in his acting career. As per the latest updates, the talented star is teaming up for the renowned filmmaker Gautam Tinnanuri , who is best known for the highly acclaimed film Jersey , for his next outing in Telugu cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled VD 12, had its official launch on January 13, Friday, through the official social media handles of the team members.

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Gautam Tinnanuri's project made the official announcement by releasing a poster featuring an anonymous quote that reads ‘I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed.’ The poster also has a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, and it hints that #VD12 will be a periodic cop drama. With this project, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to don the khaki on the silver screen for the first time in his acting career. The poster also showcases the image of a burning ship in the middle of a water body, thus contributing to a viewer’s curiosity.

Here are the 5 things you need to know about the project. Have a look...

1. Vijay Deverakonda and the team on their ambitious project

The talented actor, who is all excited about his ambitious project, took to his official social media handles and wrote: "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12." Director Gautam Tinnanuri, on the other hand, shared the first look poster with a caption that reads: "#VD12 This one is special with @TheDeverakonda Produced by @vamsi84 & #SaiSoujanya." Producer S Naga Vamsi wrote, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular.”

2. The makers of VD 12

Sithara Entertainments, the prestigious production house is teaming up with Fortune Four Cinemas, for VD 12. The highly anticipated Vijay Deverakonda starrer is written and directed by one of Telugu cinema’s finest storytellers Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya.

3. Vijay Deverakonda to play a cop

From the announcement poster, it is evident that the film's protagonist is a Cop, who might have grey shades. In that case, Vijay Deverakonda might essay the first cop role of his acting career in Gautam Tinnanuri's untitled film. If the reports are to be believed, the talented actor is currently undergoing a strict workout regimen for his role in VD 12, which is expected to feature him in a never-seen-before avatar.

4. The cast and crew

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the cast and crew, the sources suggest that leading actresses from both the South film industry and Bollywood are in talks to play the female lead in the project. The project is also expected to have some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in its cast and crew.

5. The shooting

The shoot of Vijay Deverakonda and Gautam Tinnanuri's ambitious project is expected to commence soon. More details on the same are expected to be revealed very soon.