VD11: Vijay Deverakonda photoshops 'darling' Samantha in official pic from the puja ceremony; Fans say EPIC

Vijay Deverakonda's next has been announced with a formal pooja ceremony and also stars Samantha as the female lead. However, the actress couldn't attend the event as she is currently in Dubai vacationing. As she missed the event, Vijay has come up with an idea to fulfill her space with a photoshopped image. He photoshopped her in the pic along with two other talented actors Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna, who will also be part of the film. Vijay called it an 'actual pooja photo'

In the photoshopped pic, one can see, Samantha, Vennela and Rahul standing behind in bright smiles as Vijay holds the script in his hands and poses with the crew at the puja ceremony. Vijay called it an 'actual pooja photo'Sharing the pic, he wrote, The Actual Pooja photo! With the darlings

@Samanthaprabhu2@vennelakishore@eyrahul. Request the press to share the actual photo :) thank you."

Check out the pic here​:

Samantha will also star in the project alongside VD. This is their second film together. These two had earlier joined forces for the 2018 biopic Mahanati. According to reports, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Malayalam movie Hridayam music composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab will be rendering tunes. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, who has previously worked with Samantha and gave the blockbuster film Majili.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are all set for the first schedule of the film in Kashmir. "From April 23, the first shooting schedule will commence in Kashmir. Post this ling schedule, which will end in May, the team will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag and other places for the shoot," reveals the source close to the development.

