VD12: Jr NTR steps in to lend his voice for Vijay Deverakonda starrer's teaser; see PICS

Vijay Deverakonda starrer VD12 is slated to unveil its teaser on February 12, 2025. As the teaser is just hours away from release, Jr NTR was spotted providing a voice-over narration for the same.

In a recent post, the film’s producer Naga Vamsi shared a picture with Jr NTR and Vijay. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote:

“A fun banter with my dearest Jr NTR anna. Thank you for always having my back whenever I need you, anna. Your voice is a force that will elevate the emotions of the #VD12 teaser to another level. Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Moreover, an earlier picture posted by Suresh PRO had surfaced on the internet, showing Jr NTR arriving to provide the voice-over narration for the teaser.

See the posts here:

Ahead of Jr NTR, Suriya and Ranbir Kapoor were also confirmed by the makers to provide voice-overs for the movie’s teaser. While Ranbir will voice the Hindi version, Suriya will lend his voice to the Tamil version.

VD12, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is touted to be an intense spy action thriller. The movie was initially announced for a theatrical release on March 28, 2025, but is rumored to be postponed to a later date.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, the film will finally receive its official title with the teaser release.

Advertisement

Talking about the actor’s filmography, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a lead role in The Family Star, directed by Parasuram. The film, which starred Mrunal Thakur in the lead, marked her first collaboration with Vijay. Released in 2024, the film received negative responses and underperformed at the box office.

Additionally, Vijay made a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others.

On the other hand, Jr NTR, who was last seen in Devara: Part 1, is currently filming for War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor will next appear in a lead role in the tentatively titled NTRNEEL, directed by Prashanth Neel.