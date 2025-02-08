VD12: Ranbir Kapoor to have a voice-over for Vijay Deverakonda starrer's teaser; Suriya and Jr NTR to also join?

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited movie, tentatively titled VD12, is all set to release its teaser on February 12, 2025. Now, it seems that Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor might be providing the voice-over narration for the teaser’s Hindi version.

According to Hindustan Times, a source close to the development has specified that Ranbir Kapoor recently recorded the voice-over narration for the movie’s teaser in Mumbai, making it an exciting moment for fans, even though it is yet to be confirmed.

Moreover, the report also claims that the movie will feature Vijay as an intense character similar to Arjun Reddy.

Additionally, another report by Aakshavani has speculated that the Telugu and Tamil versions of the movie’s teaser might have actors Jr NTR and Suriya providing the voice-over narrations, respectively. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Regarding the movie, VD12, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is touted to be an intense spy action thriller. Vijay is expected to portray a police officer, sporting a rugged look with short hair and a beard.

The movie was initially announced for a theatrical release on March 28, 2025, but is rumored to be postponed to a later date. Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is set to unveil its teaser soon, along with its official title.

Speaking of Vijay’s filmography, he was last seen in the 2024 movie The Family Star, where he played the lead role. The romantic action drama, directed by Parasuram, focused on the life of Govardhan, a stingy family man striving to balance his middle-class life. However, everything changes when he meets and falls in love with Indu. The movie featured Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

The Family Star received negative reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office. Later, Vijay also made a cameo appearance in the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.