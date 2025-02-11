VD12: Suriya becomes a special part of Vijay Deverakonda starrer and you won’t believe how

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to shine bright on the silver screen once more, courtesy of his upcoming film VD12. The upcoming action drama is being filmed in full swing and is expected to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2025. And now, the Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial has gotten a mighty new addition.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers of VD12 dropped a sneak peek into the voice-over sessions going on for the teaser of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer. Well, for its Tamil version, it would be Suriya who will be lending his voice as the narrator in the teaser.

Sharing a glimpse of the iconic moment, the makers penned, “For the tale of a KING destined to claim his throne comes a mighty addition The supremo @Suriya_offl lends his voice to the #VD12 Tamil Teaser! Get ready for Feb 12th!!”

Well, coming to the release date of the movie, VD12 was initially supposed to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. However, due to unforeseen reasons, it got postponed. Based on a previous report by 123 Telugu, the action thriller can now be expected to release on May 30.

However, despite the strong buzz, there has been no official confirmation on the matter from either the makers or the actor’s sides.

Meanwhile, amid prepping up for VD12, Vijay Deverakonda recently paid a visit to the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. Accompanied by his mother, the Dear Comrade star took a dip in the holy Ganges.

In the picture of their visit that had gone viral on the internet, the mother and son duo were seen donning saffron-hued attires along with rudraksh (sacred beads) around their necks.