VD12: Vijay Deverakonda's next with Gautam Tinnanuri launched with a formal puja; Sreeleela is female lead

Vijay Deverakonda has teamed up with director Gautam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame for forthcoming film. The project, which has been tentatively titled VD 12, has been officially launched today with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The film features actress Sreeleela as the female lead. Several pics from the event have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

Vijay Deverakonda looked handsome as well in the ethnic suit as he attended the puja ceremony of his film VD12. He also posed with Sreeleela and his team at the event. The pics have taken the internet by fire. His fans can't get over his handsome looks in the new pics.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela's VD12 launch pics here:



About VD12

If the reports are to be believed, the Arjun Reddy actor will essay the role of a police officer in his next, tentatively titled VD12. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time that VD will don a Khakhi on the big screens. Sithara Entertainments, the prestigious production house is teaming up with Fortune Four Cinemas, for VD 12. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the cast and crew, the sources suggest that noted celebs from the film industry are being considered to play key roles in the film. More details about the film will be announced soon

For the unversed, initially, Vijay Deverakonda announced VD12 with Parasuram but due to unknown reasons, it didn't materialise. The film caught controversy after Allu Aravind was reportedly upset with Parasuram for announcing his next with Vijay under Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Productions. It is said that the director reportedly took a huge sum from Allu Aravind and also committed to the movie blockbuster film Geetha Govindam's sequel under Geetha Arts. However, as Dil Raju offered double the money to Parasuram, he agreed to do a movie with Vijay Deverakonda. Well, it is still not known if Vijay and Parasuram's film is on or not.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualized and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama.

Sreeleela is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry now. She is already a part of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28, Ram Pothineni's next with Boyapati Sreenu, and Balakrishna’s NBK108. The actress is also on board for Pawan Kalyan Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

