VD12: Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie locks new release date? Here's the latest BUZZ

Vijay Deverakonda is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming action drama, tentatively titled VD12. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film was initially set to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the release date has been postponed.

According to 123Telugu, VD12 is now expected to make its theatrical debut on May 30 this year. However, fans are still awaiting an official confirmation from the makers.

Producer Naga Vamsi recently shared an exciting update about VD12. In an interview, he revealed that the film will be made in two parts, and each installment will have a unique storyline. This means they will be treated as two separate movies. He also mentioned that around 80 percent of the shoot is already complete.

"VD12 will shock everyone with its scale. Many believe it’s a small film being quietly made, but it’s solid and will be a massive feast on the big screen," Naga Vamsi said, as quoted by the publication.

Vijay Deverakonda is fully committed to his upcoming film VD12, even after facing challenges during the shoot. Earlier, reports revealed that the actor sustained a minor injury while filming an intense action sequence. However, he chose not to take a break and continued working as per schedule.

After facing setbacks with some of his previous films, Vijay is determined to make a strong comeback. He has been focusing on his preparations with great dedication. Meanwhile, the shooting of VD12 is progressing at a fast pace and is nearing completion.

Advertisement

It was earlier reported that actor Satyadev had joined the cast of the film. Now, as per 123Telugu, he will play a significant role. His character is said to have negative shades, and his scenes with the Arjun Reddy actor are expected to be a major highlight of the movie.

On the other hand, actress Bhagyashree Borse is likely to be cast as the female lead. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the same.

ALSO READ: Leaked photo: Vijay Deverakonda's new look from his upcoming film VD12 goes viral