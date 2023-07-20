VD13: After Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda starrer gets its second female lead; Reports

VD13, Vijay Deverakonda's next film under the direction of Parasuram, is something that many are excited about. One of the key reasons for this is the pairing of Mrunal Thakur with Vijay. Everyone seems excited about this new on-screen couple. Another reason for the hype is that Mrunal made such a great debut in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam. So, obviously, everyone would be excited to find out what the actress would do next. In her debut in Telugu, the actress won over everyone’s hearts with her poise and effortless charm.

Now, as per the latest reports, Mrunal will not be the only female lead in VD13 opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Allegedly, the film will have not one but two female leads. The second lead in VD13 is rumored to be Divyansha Kaushik.

Divyansha Kaushik might star in Parasuram’s VD13 alongside Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda

As per the latest buzz, Mrunal will not be the only female lead in the film. Divyansha Kaushik will give her some company as the second lead. Well, if this is indeed the case, then with two talented actresses together, VD13 is going to be a treat to watch.

There has not been any official confirmation regarding the casting of Divyansha in VD13. But it is being widely reported that the actress will surely feature in the film. It remains to be seen whether this news is indeed true or not.

The film’s shooting is currently in progress. Next, we will get to see Vijay Deverakonda opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in director Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi. If that film turns out to be a winner and receives good responses, then the hype around VD13 will surely increase. Vijay has been going through a rough patch at the box office lately owing to consecutive flops.

His last release, Liger-Saala Crossbreed, directed by Puri Jagannadh, was panned by all corners. However, the film failed to create any impact at the box office. Coming back to VD13, this marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Parasuram after Geetha Govindam in 2018. The film had Rashmika Mandanna alongside Vijay.

