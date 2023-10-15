VD13: Makers of Vijay Deverakonda-Parasuram movie drop BIG update

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in the film Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu was making headlines with his appearance and fan appeal by thousands. The actor in recent times disclosed that his next project will be with director Parasuram who had previously worked with Vijay in the 2018 romantic-comedy film Geetha Govindham alongside his rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. The film went on to become a huge hit in the theatres and was loved for its romantic and simplistic undertone.

Now, as the actor and director have collaborated again, it is expected that the film which is tentatively titled VD13 might also carry the same emotional content that has the ability to resonate with the audience and fulfill as a family entertainer.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s official tweet

The official announcement picture was shared by Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the photo, in the caption, the actor wrote, “Oct 18. 18:30. #VD13,” confirming the time of the title and teaser release. The picture also featured Vijay and a few school kids walking, hinting at the potential theme of the film.

Meanwhile, Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur, who is cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for the movie. The film also has a talented crew with composer Gopi Sunder who also previously worked on Geetha Govindham will be handling the musical tracks and scores. The cinematography will be done by actress Malavika Mohanan’s father K U Mohanan, who has worked on numerous like Don (2006), Andhadhun, Maharshi, and Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda’s last film Kushi, directed by Majili director Shiva Nirvana opened to some mixed reviews but was well received by the audience. The film was loved for its musical tracks composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who has previously worked extensively on the Malayalam Musical-Coming of age film Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The movie was much appreciated by the audience as Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came together after the film Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan.

The actor collaborating again with director Parasuram has certainly locked in expectations from fans and will be fun to know how the movie will turn out eventually.

