VD14 titled Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda turns into a valiant ‘savage’, Rashmika Mandanna joins as co-lead

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to hit the big screens once again this year with a brand-new action movie. The actor has officially shared a glimpse of the upcoming film, titled Ranabaali.

The period action film will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead, reuniting with Vijay on the silver screen after Dear Comrade (2019).

VD14 is officially titled Ranabaali

The official glimpse of Ranabaali reveals a tale set in 1878, where a valiant man fights against the unjust rule of the British to ensure the welfare of his people. In his efforts to stand up for them, the man turns himself into a savage, ultimately transforming into the hero they deserve.

The glimpse also offers a brief look at Vijay’s character, showing him riding atop a horse while dragging a British officer behind him.

Sharing the video, Vijay wrote, “The British called him a ‘SAVAGE.’ I do not Disagree. He was ‘OUR’ Savage! Introducing THE one and Only ‘RANABAALI.’ And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury.”

Here’s the glimpse:

Ranabaali is slated for release on September 11, 2026, and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film’s music has been composed by the Ajay–Atul duo.

With Rashmika Mandanna headlining the project as the co-lead, this marks her third film alongside her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda. Previously, the actors appeared together in the rom-com Geeta Govindam and later in Dear Comrade.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a lead role in the spy action thriller Kingdom. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film follows the story of a police officer who is assigned to infiltrate a gang, only to realise that it is headed by his own elder brother. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Vijay will next appear in the action flick Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The high-octane actioner will feature Keerthy Suresh as the co-lead and is slated for a theatrical release in December 2026.

