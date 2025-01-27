VD14 update: Director Rahul Sankrityan begins set work on Vijay Deverakonda starrer, drops PICS from pooja ceremony

Vijay Deverakonda has several promising films in the pipeline, including the tentatively titled VD14. Recently, director Rahul Sankrityan shared a major update on the movie amid growing excitement. He revealed that the team has officially commenced production on the occasion of Republic Day.

Rahul took to his X handle to reveal that the set work had begun with an official pooja ceremony. The director also dropped a few photos from the gathering and wrote, "#VD14 update: Set work started today with an auspicious pooja. A great tale on colonial history laid its first brick on our 76th Republic day. Am sure this film is going to be one of the most powerful films ever made on the Colonial history(unspoken) of India."

Take a look at his post below:

On the occasion of his 35th birthday last year, Vijay Deverakonda announced that he has joined hands with Rahul Sankrityan for his upcoming project. Sharing an intriguing poster, he wrote, "The Legend of the Cursed Land."

Take a look at the post below:

The upcoming historical drama is set in the Colonial era and is expected to be intense. It will be Vijay Deverakonda’s second project with director Rahul Sankrityan. Earlier, the duo collaborated on the horror comedy Taxiwaala, which was both a critical and commercial success.

There are rumors that Rashmika Mandanna might play the female lead. If true, it would reunite the duo after their film Dear Comrade. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the shooting of his another project, tentatively titled VD12. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the movie was scheduled to hit the big screens in March this year. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and to avoid a clash with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the release date was pushed.

Now the movie might make its theatrical debut on May 30. However, an official announcement is awaited.

