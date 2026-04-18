VDxShouryuv Update: Vijay Deverakonda confirms next with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv, ‘ROAR my friends’

Vijay Deverakonda is back to creating some of the entertaining projects for his audience. While his first movie with wife Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali, is due for its big screen release later this year, he has already announced his next project. Taking to social media, the actor-producer revealed that he has joined hands with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv for their ‘intimidating film’. Read on!

Vijay Deverakonda announces next film with director Shouryuv

Vijay Deverakonda can’t stay away from making movies for his millions of ardent admirers. Even while planning for his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna, the actor was working on Ranabaali. Before the upcoming pan-India period drama film hits cinemas, the South Indian superstar has already started working on his next with director Shouryuv.

Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the movie marks the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. Sharing the announcement poster, the Kabir Singh actor introduced the team working on the project.

In the caption, he wrote, “My next is- #VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shoryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart. ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love.”

Take a look:

The intriguing poster mentioned “All this anger was once loved” with love and anger highlighted in red. It features multiple men holding varied weapons. However, they’re led by Vijay, dressed like a royal, wearing gold jewellery and holding four deadly dogs by their leash.

Coming to Vijay’s upcoming release, Ranabaali is a period drama set in 19th-century colonial India. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it is inspired by historical events in the Rayalaseema region.

While Vijay plays the titular character, a fierce freedom fighter, he is joined by his wife, actress Rashmika Mandanna, playing the warrior’s wife, Jayamma, in the movie. The makers have roped in international actor Arnold Vosloo to play the villain, Sir Theodore Hector.

Ranabaali is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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