VDxShouryuv: Vijay Deverakonda greets Nani with a hug at pooja ceremony of the action drama; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda and director Shouryuv are joining hands for the first time on a movie tentatively titled VDxShouryuv. As the makers kicked off the film’s pre-production with a pooja ceremony, Nani was spotted arriving at the event as the chief guest.

Vijay Deverakonda hugs Nani at VDxShouryuv pooja ceremony

In a recent social media post, Vijay Deverakonda announced the start of production for his next film, VDxShouryuv . The upcoming project is expected to be an action entertainer, with the theme song itself hinting at a gritty tone.

As the film entered pre-production, the makers organized a pooja ceremony with Nani as the chief guest. Glimpses from the event showed the Natural Star greeting Vijay with a warm hug, and he also gave the first clap for the movie.

Watch the video:

Sharing his reaction to the event, director Shouryuv wrote, “VDxSHOURYUV. Some moments stay with you forever… Having Nani garu there for this one is something I’ll always carry with me. It began today. Now, just wait and witness… Vijay Deverakonda garu… become the ROAR. I cannot wait to hit the floors. This movie is special.”

Filming for the upcoming actioner is expected to begin after Vijay Deverakonda wraps up his current projects. In the meantime, the film will continue its pre-production work.

Vijay Deverakonda and Nani work front

Vijay Deverakonda will next star in the lead role in Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityayan, the film is a period action drama, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo. It is slated for release on September 11, 2026.

Moreover, Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kolla, the action drama is expected to hit the big screens in December 2026, with Keerthy Suresh as the co-lead.

On the other hand, Nani will next appear in a lead role in director Srikanth Odela’s action-adventure drama The Paradise. The film is set to release on August 21, 2026, and features Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sampoornesh Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will also appear in a lead role in Bloody Romeo, directed by Sujeeth.

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