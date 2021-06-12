Vedalam actor Bala Saravanan’s father succumbs to Covid 19

The news of his father’s demise came up, Radhe Shyam music composer Justin Prabhakar paid his tribute.

In yet another unfortunate event to the Kollywood industry, actor Bala Saravanan of Vedalam fame lost his father SA Ranganathan yesterday. He passed away on June 11 in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. According to media reports, he had tested positive for Covid 19 and was taking treatment for the same. As per reports, he was hospitalized a few days back owing to the virus related complications. He was 60.

It is to be noted that Saravanan’s 32 year old brother in law passed away a few months back after suffering Covid 19. The actor had even shared the news on his social media space and urged fans to be safe during these unfortunate times. He also stated how necessary it is to be safe at home amid the pandemic. After the news of his father’s demise came up, Radhe Shyam music composer Justin Prabhakar paid his tribute.

See Justin Prabhakar's tweet here:

Very sad to hear @Bala_actor we believed everything will be alright. don’t know how to console you. My prayers to family. Deepest condolences https://t.co/QrbeaYyFFT — Justin Prabhakaran (@justin_tunes) June 11, 2021

Also Read: Kamal Haasan pays respect to Crazy Mohan on his second death anniversary; Says 'He lived like the sky'

He wrote, "Very sad to hear @Bala_actor we believed everything will be alright. Don't know how to console you. My prayers to family. Deepest condolences." Several fans and followers of the actor have also paid their tributes and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. On the work front, Bala Saravanan was last seen playing a key role in Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran. His other film Kalathil Santhippom starring Jiiva and Arulnithi Tamilarasu was also released this year. The actor will next be seen in K Veerakumar's action crime film.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×