Vedha: Release date for Shiva Rajkumar’s period action drama announced; Find Out

Recently, the makers unveiled the first look poster from Vedha featuring Shiva Rajkumar in a salt-and-pepper look. His face is covered with blood. The first look was dropped on social media along with the caption, “Head to the bloody chapter of war hunter, Hunt begins this Christmas."

The release date for Shiva Rajkumar ’s upcoming drama Vedha has been announced. The project will be released in the theatres on 23rd December this year. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the actor wrote, "The bloody chapter of the hunter...#VEDHA releasing on 23rd DECEMBER 2022." Made under the direction of A Harsha, the movie marks the actor's fourth venture with the filmmaker after Bhajarangi, Vajrakaya, and Bhajarangi 2.

The makers also shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram and captioned the post, “Witness the first motion poster of the brutal 1960’s Vedha." The almost 3-minute clip introduced us to Vedha’s tagline of the drama, “The Brutal 1960s.” Vedha was announced in March last year and went on the floors in December of the same year.

Ganavi Laxman has been roped in as the leading lady of the film opposite Shiva Rajkumar. In addition to them, Swetha Changappa and Umashree will also be seen in key roles in the drama. Touted to be a period-action film, it is reportedly set against the backdrop of a rural village. Backed by Zee Studios and Geetha Pictures, Vedha marks the first movie of Shiva Rajkumar as a producer.

Over and above this, Shiva Rajkumar will also be seen doing a prominent role in superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, which will be helmed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

Also Read: Ghost: Shivarajkumar plays a man on a deadly mission in his forthcoming heist thriller; PHOTO