Vedhika opens up about her character in Ruler: There will be two shades to my role

Actor Vedhika, whose upcoming film Ruler with Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to hit the big screens, opened up on her role in the film during a media interaction.

Actor Vedhika is back to Tollywood eight years after her last movie. She recently made her Bollywood debut with The Body. She will be seen sharing screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie Ruler. Directed by KS Ravi Kumar, the movie is set to be released on December 20. The actor had a media interaction for the promotion of Ruler earlier this week. During the interaction, she opened up on her role in the film.

Talking about her character in the film, she said, “There will be two shades to my role. One is traditional and the other is glamorous. I will be seen as a mass character and there is absolutely nothing subtle about her. She is a demanding, dominating and a rebel of a personality. So, it is a substantial role with a huge space to perform. Since I was busy with my films in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, I could not do Telugu movies. However, I am glad I am doing a Tollywood movie now”.

As far as the movie is concerned, after the fascinating teaser of Ruler was released, the makers recently released the trailer of the movie. Going by the visuals, it can be said that the film will be a power-packed entertainer. A huge blockbuster is on the way to Balayya & Co. featuring Balakrishna in dual roles, the video clip is filled with a solid story, mass scenes for the hero and jaw dropping action sequences.

Credits :Indian Express

