Veena Nandakumar shares an ADORABLE selfie with Keerthy Suresh and you cannot miss it

Actor Veena Nandakumar shared an adorable selfie with national award winning actor Keerthy Suresh on Instagram.

Veena Nandakumar, who rose to fame after her movie Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha, shared a picture with National Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh on Instagram. Her presence in Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha as Rincy, the wife of protagonist Sleevachan, captured the hearts of thousands. This left netizens wondering if they would be seen sharing screen space. In the picture, the duo can be seen smiling for a selfie and it goes without saying that it was a little treat to their fans.







While Veena Nandakumar started her acting career with 2017 movie Kadamkatha, Keerthy Suresh's debut film was a Malayalam film Pilot, in which she was seen as a child actor. Keerthy Suresh recently made headlines after bagging the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh will be next seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

It is being reported that she will be playing the role of Rajinikanth’s sister in the film. The film also has senior stars including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj. Soori and Sathish will be seen playing supporting roles in the film. The Siruthai Siva directorial went on floors earlier last month. Reports suggested that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020. It was also reported that the actor opted out of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan citing to unavailability of dates.

Credits :Instagram

