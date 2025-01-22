Veera Dheera Sooran 2 Release Date: Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller by Chithha fame Arun Kumar to release on March 27, 2025

Chiyaan Vikram starrer movie Veera Dheera Sooran is all set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. The official release date of the movie was announced by the makers recently through their official social media handles.

Unveiling the official release date of the movie, Chiyaan Vikram took to his social media handle and said, “Our deadly #Kaali is all set to meet you in Theatres From 27th March 2025! Mark the date and get ready to witness. Chiyaan Vikram's epic action thriller #VeeraDheeraSooran. An #SUArunkumar Picture. A GV Prakash musical.”

The action-thriller flick Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is one of the planned duology films starring Chiyaan Vikram. Set against the backdrop of a village, the film focuses on the story of a provision store owner named Kaali.

Living a simple life with his wife, Kaali crosses paths with a dangerous crime network, leading to the unraveling of several mysteries. The rest of the movie delves into what transpired and how it will ultimately end.

The upcoming movie is set to have a prequel, which is yet to begin production. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on January 30, 2025, but it was later postponed and is now slated to arrive in late March.

Directed by Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, and many more in key roles.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the lead role in Thangalaan , directed by Pa Ranjith. The movie was an action-adventure flick set during the British Raj era, focusing on the tale of a tribal leader who sets out to stop an apparent sorceress. This conflict arises after he incurs her wrath while assisting a British general in tracing gold in their village.

The film featured an ensemble cast, including Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and many others. While Thangalaan was praised for its performances, it faced criticism for historical inaccuracies, visual effects, and writing.

