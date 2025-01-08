Veera Dheera Sooran 2 release date locked, here’s when Chiyaan Vikram’s action thriller hits the big screens

After the roaring success of Thangalaan, all eyes are on Chiyaan Vikram, who is known for his class-apart performances. The actor’s next release makes for an interesting turn, as the film’s sequel will be released before its prequel has even started production. Yes, we are speaking of the film Veera Dheera Sooran 2.

While the first few glimpses of Veera Dheera Sooran 2 have already piqued fans' interest, it seems the makers have now locked in the release date for the Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

As per a recent post by industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, it has been reported that the movie is confirmed to hit the silver screen on January 30, 2025. Moreover, the censorship procedure for the film is also likely to take place soon.

In an earlier interview with Vikatan, the director of the film, Arun Kumar, spilled the beans on the reasoning behind his unusual decision to release a sequel before its prequel.

Sharing his insights, the filmmaker revealed, “My original idea was focused solely on the sequel. However, as I began writing the film, many backstories emerged. Right now, we don’t need to explore those. It’s like meeting someone for the first time—we ask them about today first, and only later delve into their past. Similarly, this film focuses on one specific night.”

Meanwhile, he also drew parallels between Chiyaan's Veera Dheera Sooran 2 and the other film Chithha, which featured Siddharth in the lead role. Arun highlighted how both films navigate the challenging incidents that define the lead character over the course of one night.

He further explained that the movie would also include elements of a strong emotional core, in addition to being a hard-hitting action thriller.

