Veera Dheera Sooran director Arun Kumar gets married; Chiyaan Vikram, Siddharth and Vijay Sethupathi join the festivities

Renowned Tamil filmmaker SU Arun Kumar tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Madurai today, February 2. The festivities were attended by Chiyaan Vikram, Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Dushara Vijayan, and several other celebrities. All the actors blessed the couple during the ceremony and showered them with well-wishes.

Several photos from the event are now circulating on the internet. In one of the photos, Vikram, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, and SJ Suryah can be seen engaged in a fun conversation, all smiles during SU Arun Kumar's wedding. In other photos, they are seen posing with the newlyweds alongside Dushara Vijayan.

Soon after the photos went viral, social media users took to X and posted, "Wishing you a happy married life #SuArunKumar. Looking forward to #VeeraDheeraSooran."

Take a look at the photos below:

SU Arun Kumar is a Tamil filmmaker and screenwriter from Paravai, Madurai. He is best known for directing Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Chithha, Sindhubaadh, and Sethupathi.

Kumar started with short films and participated in the Nalaya Iyakunar competition to build his portfolio. His debut film, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, was based on a short film and received critical acclaim, although it was not a box-office success. His subsequent collaborations with Vijay Sethupathi, including films like Sindhubaadh and Sethupathi, were successful.

In 2020, he directed the documentary Imaikka Vizhigal, which focused on chain-snatching in Tenkasi. His latest film, Siddharth-starrer Chithha, was well-received. SU Arun Kumar’s upcoming project is Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 with Vikram.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is an action-thriller featuring Chiyaan Vikram as Kaali, a provision store owner. Kaali's peaceful life takes a turn when he encounters a dangerous crime network. The film explores the unfolding events and their consequences. A prequel is planned but hasn't started production yet. Initially set for release in January 2025, the film's release has been delayed and is now scheduled for late March 2025.

Advertisement

The film will now hit the big screens on March 27.