Veera Dheera Sooran: Makers of Chiyaan Vikram starrer drop new poster; shoot currently progressing in Tenkasi

The recent teaser of the movie Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, created a lot of excitement among fans. It was released on the actor's birthday and received a great response. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now unveiled a new look of the film, showcasing both the actor and the talented leading lady, Dushara Vijayan.

The new poster showcases both the actors riding around town on a motorcycle with Vikram donning a suave-filled look. Moreover, the poster also signifies that the film’s shoot is currently progressing and is said to be taking place in the scenic settings of Tenkasi.

Check out the new poster from Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran

Chiyaan Vikram is widely praised for his dedication to a character and his ability to completely embody different roles, which is evident once more. With a fresh appearance for Veera Dheera Sooran, the actor has undergone a remarkable physical transformation and now sports a completely new look.

Moreover, the title teaser of the movie which was released back in April features the actor in a menacing local avatar. The 3-minute and 45-second-long teaser gave quite the insight into the character and what the film's premise might turn out to be. Additionally, the teaser and the new posters that were released the same day featured the tagline, "Part-2" on them, likely indicating the film is set to have a prequel as well.

More about Veera Dheera Sooran

The upcoming Chiyaan Vikram starrer movie Veera Dheera Sooran is being helmed by Chithha fame director SU Arun Kumar. Besides the Anniyan actor and Dushara Vijayan, the film also boasts an impressive cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, and many more. The movie also marks the debut Tamil venture for Malayalam actor Suraj. Moreover, the film also has mystifying music and scores composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Chiyaan Vikram’s Workfront

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen on the big screen playing the lead role in Mani Ratnam's directorial magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan - I and Ponniyin Selvan - II. With the Gautham Vasudev Menon film Dhurva Natchathiram still unclear on a release date, the actor is next set to appear in the movie Thangalaan.

The Pa Ranjith film features the actor as a tribal leader who is in a struggle against British oppressors as they eye his plot for gold mining. The rest of the film is expected to focus on how he saves his land and people from them. The movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram and Shankar’s Aparichithudu set to re-release in theaters; DETAILS inside