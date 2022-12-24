Veera Simha Reddy: Balakrishna's Maa Bava Maobhavulu song makes for a perfect mass anthem of season

The song shows Balakrishna flaunting his charisma and energetic dance moves with Indian Australian model Chandrika Ravi. Composed by S Thaman, the lyrics are penned by Ramajagayya Sastry and the song is crooned by female singers Sahithi Chaganti, Yamini and Renu Kumar. With upbeat music and Balakrishna's energy, the song promises to keep audiences hooked.

Nandamuri Balakrishna 's upcoming action film Veera Simha Reddy is gearing up for a grand release on Sankranthi. The makers have now unveiled a new song titled Maa Bava Manobhavalu with a grand launch event at a popular theater in Hyderabad. The song makes for a perfect mass anthem of the season. Balakrishna's energy and dance movies are a feast to watch.

Watch Balakrishna's Maa Bava Manobhavalu song here:

About Veera Simha Reddy

Shruti Haasan is the female lead and Kannada star Duniya Vijay is making his Tollywood debut with this movie. He will be playing the antagonist in the drama. In addition to this, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in a prominent role in the film, along with Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar in secondary roles.

Bankrolled by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the editing of the film is being handled by Naveen Nooli. Meanwhile, Rishi Punjabi is on board the team as the cinematographer.

The film’s shoot has been wrapped up, except for the last song which is currently being filmed in Annapurna Studios.

Veera Simha Reddy's release date

The action entertainer will clash at the box office with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Thalapathy Vijay's Varasudu. Along with Waltair Veerayya and Varasudu, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is also releasing for Sankranthi/Pongal but will see a major occupation in Tamil Nadu as its Tamil film.

Balakrishna to host Bigg Boss Telugu

Balakrishna is believed to host the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu next season. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nagarjuna has quit the show and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be taking over the next season, Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

