Veera Simha Reddy: BIG UPDATE on second track for Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan starrer

The primary track from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan starrer Veera Simha Reddy, Jai Balayya became a massive rage among the viewers. As the fans look forward to the second number from the movie, the makers have announced that the second single from the highly-awaited film, titled Suguna Sundari will be released on 15th December this year.

Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "#VeeraSimhaReddy second single #SugunaSundari out on 15th Dec...Watch out for Balayya's MASS energy in this one...Grand Release on 12th Jan, 2023." The announcement poster features the lead pair twinning in black.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, Kannada star Duniya Vijay is also making his Tollywood debut with this movie as the antagonist, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a crucial role in the film, along with Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar in secondary roles.

Financed by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the technical crew of the movie has Naveen Nooli on board the team as the editor, Rishi Punjabi as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, ace composer S Thaman has provided the tunes for the action entertainer.

According to the reports, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a fresh avatar in Veera Simha Reddy. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.Nandamuri

Balakrishna's other projects

Post completing the work on Veera Simha Reddy, Nandamuri Balakrishna will join forces with F3 fame director Anil Ravipudi for an untitled drama. Produced on a lavish scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, Arjun Rampal will be seen as the villain in the film. If the reports are to be believed, Sree Leela has also been signed up for another important role in the movie. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

