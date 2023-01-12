Veera Simha Reddy Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Movie Review, Box Office, audience reaction of NBK starrer

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, helmed by Gopichand Malineni is out in cinemas today, January 12. The highly-anticipated movie has witnessed a grand theatrical release worldwide for Sankranthi on January 12, 2023. Also starring Shruti Haasan, Veera Simha Reddy also has Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in supporting roles. The film's music is by S Thaman. The action entertainer is creating enough buzz on social media, here's a look at what the audience has to say about this NBK starrer.

