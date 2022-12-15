Veera Simha Reddy song Suguna Sundari: Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan are on the top of their dancing game

Suguna Sundari has been scored by ace composer S Thaman, while Ram Miriyala and Snigdha have lent their voice to the foot-tapping number. The lyrics for the single have been provided by Ramajogayya Sastry. The striking visuals of the track shot in Istanbul have been captured by cinematographer Rishi Punjabi. Before this, the makers had dropped the primary track from the drama, Jai Balayya. The highly-appreciated song captures the mass appeal of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Shruti Haasan starrer Veera Simha Reddy have unveiled the second single from the movie titled Suguna Sundari. Dropping the track on Twitter, the makers Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Can we declare this song as an instant Blockbuster #SugunaSundari from #VeeraSimhaReddy -https://youtu.be/RPpCDNu-1ls #VeeraSimhaReddyonJan12th." While the protagonist can be seen flaunting his swift dance moves in stylish attires, the leading lady Shruti Haasan increased the oomph factor.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Aside from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, the cast of Veera Simha Reddy further includes Kannada star Duniya Vijay as the antagonist. The sandalwood actor will be making his Tollywood debut with this movie which also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a crucial role, along with Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar as supporting cast.

Bankrolled by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the technical crew of the movie includes Rishi Punjabi as the cinematographer, Naveen Nooli as the editor, AS Prakash as the Production Designer, and Ram-Lakshman, Venkat as stunt choreographers.

If the reports are to be believed, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a fresh avatar in Veera Simha Reddy, the storyline of which is inspired by real-life incidents.

Balakrishna's other projects

Over and above this, Nandamuri Balakrishna Veera has also joined forces with F3 fame director Anil Ravipudi for an untitled drama.

